Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,534 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Insider Activity

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,947,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,558,521 shares of company stock worth $100,413,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $62.97 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.