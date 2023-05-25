Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 426,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATV opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -941.12%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

