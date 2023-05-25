Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

