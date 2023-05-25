Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,033 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 90.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $834.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.53%.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

