Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 154,152 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 87.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 30,250 shares of company stock worth $944,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $33.41 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

