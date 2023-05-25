Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of BKE opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.36 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

