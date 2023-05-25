Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,388 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $100.43 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

