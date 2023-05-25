Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,648 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 62.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ePlus by 862.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ePlus by 87.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ePlus by 130.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus Price Performance

About ePlus

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.26. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $62.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.