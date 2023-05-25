Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,668 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,290,000 after buying an additional 17,846,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 58.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,919,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,178,000 after purchasing an additional 93,134 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

