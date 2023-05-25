Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,101 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,087,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 37,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

