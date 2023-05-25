Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,444 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after acquiring an additional 429,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,579,000 after acquiring an additional 230,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

