Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,855 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,332 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.01. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.70.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

