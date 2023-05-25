Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 74,824 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Nordson by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $213.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.