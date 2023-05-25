Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 76,552 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NMI by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300,757 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NMI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,663,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,644,000 after buying an additional 49,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

