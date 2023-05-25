Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 81,962 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 81,962 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Monro Price Performance

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Monro had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

