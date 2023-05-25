Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 87,416 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 130.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $43.60 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

