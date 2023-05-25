Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $208.24 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $300.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.18.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

