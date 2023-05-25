Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $202,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $222.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.22. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $242.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

