VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in VMware by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,615 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in VMware by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,267 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in VMware by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,602 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.70.

VMware Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE VMW opened at $124.05 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.