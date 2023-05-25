Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,427,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Wabash National worth $77,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $3,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 237,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 779.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 225,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,923,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,005 shares of company stock worth $4,996,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.