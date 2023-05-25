WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

WesBanco Trading Down 2.2 %

In other WesBanco news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,574.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other WesBanco news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,787.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,574.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $504,875 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.