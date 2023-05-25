White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM opened at $1,367.50 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,172.00 and a 52-week high of $1,560.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,408.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,410.39. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

