Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $112.16, but opened at $116.60. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $115.26, with a volume of 720,507 shares.
The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 713,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 87,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.