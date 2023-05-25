Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Position Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 42,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,537 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 63,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WF opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Woori Financial Group Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on WF shares. Bank of America cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.92 to $31.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th.

(Get Rating)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.