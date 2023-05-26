111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the April 30th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

111 Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ YI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. 111 has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of 111

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 111 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 111 by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 111 by 231.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 111 during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 111 by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

