17,767 Shares in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDEN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EDEN opened at €107.23 ($116.56) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a one year low of €54.51 ($59.25) and a one year high of €71.11 ($77.29). The firm has a market cap of $219.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €100.85.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

