18,972 Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,109. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.