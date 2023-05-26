4,061 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Azenta by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $41.51 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

