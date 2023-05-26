5,684 Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,684 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ePlus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus Stock Up 5.3 %

About ePlus

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.