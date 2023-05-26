621 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after buying an additional 432,942 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 975,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 249,146 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 309,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 238,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 181,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177,917 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $66.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

