70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Scotiabank also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$509.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.05 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Further Reading

