7,166 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 2,010.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 117,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $64.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

