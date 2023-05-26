743 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 647,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 128,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,317,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DTM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

