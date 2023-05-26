7,627 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 9.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

