7,900 Shares in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 39,997 shares during the period. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,967 shares in the company, valued at $702,072.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.47%.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

