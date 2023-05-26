836 Shares in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,552,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

