91,700 Shares in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of ForgeRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,298,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,649,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 180,306 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 545,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 454,822 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $20.03 on Friday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $63.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,613.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,723.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,613.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,723.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $31,477.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,073.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,806 shares of company stock valued at $7,446,844. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.