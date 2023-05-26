Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,271,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,794,000 after purchasing an additional 120,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,221 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

