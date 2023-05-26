Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading 4.3% Higher

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). 2,063,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 417,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

Abingdon Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.02. The firm has a market cap of £14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Abingdon Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, nucleic acid lateral flow tests used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abingdon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abingdon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.