Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMIGY. Citigroup downgraded Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.43) to GBX 2,543 ($31.63) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.14) to GBX 1,650 ($20.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,265.20.
OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $28.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
