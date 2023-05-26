Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 6.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 222,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 487,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Specifically, Director James M. Kilts purchased 56,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $104,886.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,260.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 24,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,133.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 349,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,594.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 56,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $104,886.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,260.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 210,892 shares of company stock worth $348,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $619.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.34. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

