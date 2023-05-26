AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Shares Down 1.4%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.73. 7,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 19,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.71% of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

