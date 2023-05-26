Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $19,642,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $220,754.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,286 shares in the company, valued at $220,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFRM opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. Affirm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.