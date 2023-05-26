African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU) Stock Price Up 1.1%

African Gold Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:AGACU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 202 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.34.
African Gold Acquisition Stock Up 1.1 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.
