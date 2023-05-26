Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given Maintains Rating at 58.com

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at 58.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

A stock opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.94. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after buying an additional 629,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after acquiring an additional 257,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,008,000 after purchasing an additional 511,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after acquiring an additional 627,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

