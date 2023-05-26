Akebia Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,520 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 177% compared to the typical volume of 911 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 530,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $80,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 530,487 shares in the company, valued at $567,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,755 shares of company stock worth $378,208. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerce Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,205,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.74. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 235.17%. The business had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

