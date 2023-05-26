Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Shares Up 1.6%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 200 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKRBF. Societe Generale upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.12.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum in Norway. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

