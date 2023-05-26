Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.62%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

