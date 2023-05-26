Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 71,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 338,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.51% and a negative net margin of 593.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

About Aligos Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $88,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 60.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $58,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

