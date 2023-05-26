Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 71,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 338,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
The stock has a market cap of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.51% and a negative net margin of 593.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
