Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,042 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ally Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,238,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,123,000 after acquiring an additional 83,764 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

